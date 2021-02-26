Defense is leading to success on offense for HSU Cowgirls

The nationally ranked HSU Cowgirls are one of the hottest teams in the American Southwest Conference, right now.

Head coach Kendra Hassell’s team ran past McMurry in the Crosstown Showdown on Thursday for the Cowgirls ninth straight win.

The defense is on of the things that is powering HSU right now.

The work on that end is leading to points on the offensive end of the floor.

Hassell said, “We focus on defense a whole lot, and we keep our focus on that so we don’t press too much on the offensive end, honestly, but deffense can create offense. I’ve been telling our team that we need to hold the each opponent to less than seven points every five minutes. So even narrow our focus just a little bit more. So if we could just work on that five minutes it’s not as challenging when you thank about holding a team to 60 over the course of the game, but we’ve beenb meeting those goals.”

The Cowgirls try to extend that winning streak to ten on Saturday night at McMurry at 6 p.m.