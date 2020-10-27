Defense’s second half performance leads Eagles to victory

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles surprised a lot of people on Friday night with a 27-25 victory over Permian.

The Eagles defense was the real story in the second half.

Abilene High gave up 25 first half points, but shut the Panthers out in the final two quarters.

They forced a couple of turnovers for good measure.

The biggest was an interception in the end zone to secure the Eagles two-point victory.

The defenses play in the second half was key to Abilene High’s first win of the 2020.

Fullen said, “In the second half we didn’t make any huge adjustments because you really can’t against that offense. If you start slanting and shading and blitzing, they have an answer for it. You just got to play disciplined and do it over and over and over, again. Our guys did a great job of that. It instills trust with the players and the coaches, and what the coaches are preaching really does work, and it’s all in the way you set up your practices leading up to playing and offense like that. We have certain ways for preparing for teams like that, and those guys executed it to perfection.

The Eagles go on the road this week to continue District 2-6A play.

They take on Midland Lee at Grande Communication Stadium on Friday.

The Rebels are coming off an open date.