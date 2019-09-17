Defensive stop turns tide for Cougars in Crosstown Showdown

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan picked up his first win as a head coach in the Crosstown Showdown on Friday night.

The Cougars were able to shake off a lull in the middle of the game to get the victory.

Abilene High had the momentum in the fourth quarter until the Cooper defense made a stop on fourth and three.

That Cooper offense answered that stop with a long time consuming touchdown drive capped by Noah Garcia’s 23 yard touchdown run.

Roan said, “That was a big turning point in the game, that series of events. They had the momentum, and we were struggling a little bit at that point. We had gotten a stop on third down, and they decided to go for it. That was a big stop for our defense to hold them and to stand up right there. For our offense to respond to that stop and go score was really big for us. I was real proud of our kids for the way they were able to put that together. We’ve got to keep working, and we’ve got to prep. The work that we put in during the week is the way we get better for game day. We still want to see that we are a better football team this week, and that we’ve gotten better.”

Cooper is back at Shotwell Stadium for their third consecutive week on Friday.

They are the visitor against Wylie in the second annual Southtown Showdown at 7:30 p.m.