Depth and experience should lead to another good season in Ballinger

The Ballinger Bearcats have been consistently one of the better teams in the Big Country over the past couple of seasons.

Last year, coming off a 9-3 season that saw a playoff birth.

This time around, a ton of seniors are returning, the depth is there, and the Bearcats are ready to show the Big Country that they are not here to mess around.

Head Coach Chuck Lipsey said, “The main thing is just the unity of this group of kids, they’ve been a close-knit bunch when I got here when they were freshman and they’ve done everything together and pulled together and it’s just the unity and watching them grow, coming together to work hard and get it to pay off on Friday nights, that’s what we’re excited about.”

Garrett Dixon said, “We have a lot of kids coming back that have played from sophomore year up at the varsity level, we’ve got some kids from last year on the varsity level that are making big moves. We’ve got two move-ups now that are sophomores and a junior that can help us out greatly and we’ve got four juniors that are good athletes that, even when we leave, I think they’ll still be a good team. But, as the dominant group, the seniors are controlling the starting 11.”

The Bearcats will open their season with one of the best matchups in the Big Country on Friday, August 28 when they head to Tuscola to kick off at Jim Ned at 7:30pm.