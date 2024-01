ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats are trying to turn things around in Western Athletic Conference play. The program took a big step towards accomplishing that goal with a last second, overtime victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley.

JV Seat grabbed an offensive rebound and put in the game-winning basket with under two seconds left. The victory happened because of the relentlessness the Wildcats have for crashing the boards.