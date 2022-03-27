ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Track & Field sent 10 distance runners to the Texas State Bobcat Invitational on Thursday evening in San Marcos, Texas.

Starting with the shorter distances, Abram Maldonado had a strong outing in the 800 with a lifetime personal record of 1:56.71. With his sub-two minute time, Maldonado ranks among the nation’s top 50 and second in the American Southwest Conference.

In the women’s 800, Jazmin Chacon clocked a PR of 2:22.62 to rank first in the conference and in the national top 50. She now ranks nationally in both the 800 and 5K. Katelyn Hernandez also ran the 800 and had a time of 2:33.86.

In the men’s 1500, freshman Gabriel Sanchez inched closer to the school record with a time of 4:02.80. His new PR ranks him third in the ASC. In the same race, multi-sport athlete Andres Martinez also ran a PR at 4:19.51 and moved up the ASC leaderboard.

Hernandez ran the 1500 on top of the 800, recording a time of 5:26.31. She missed her PR by five seconds, but still remains the sixth-fastest runner in the conference.

Two men and two women ran the 5K, with Jazmin Chacon running another sub-19 minute time of 18:33.53. Janeth Chacon also ran, recording a time of 19:17.50.

The team’s longest event was the men’s 10K, which included freshman Marcos Tellez and sophomore Ethan Turner. Turner ran it for the second time in his career, earning a time of 34:33.25. Tellez ran a 35:18.17.

The War Hawks return to action next weekend at the David Noble Relays, beginning April 1-2 in San Angelo, Texas. The meet will be hosted by Angelo State University.

RESULTS