District 3-5A Division I showing it’s better in 2021

The Cooper Cougars are getting ready to play their fifth District 3-5A Division I game of the season.

The Cougars are 2-2 in district play this year after rolling throught the district unbeaten in 2020.

So, what is different this time around?

For one thing, the teams are different with different players.

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan says the other teams are just better this year, too.

Roan said, “I think Northwest, Azle, Brewer, ourselves, the district as a whole is more competitive than it was last year. There were a lot of groups last year that played a lot of young players, so we are seeing that experience come out. Brewer is a good football team. Northwest is a good football team. The district is better as a whole. We’ve got to come out ready to play every week.”

The Cougars take on Saginaw on Thursday night at Shotwell Stadium.

Saginaw is still looking for their first district win of the season.