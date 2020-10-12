District 3-5A Division II changes Wylie’s schedule

The Wylie Bulldogs were facing three consecutive weeks without a game because they cancelled a pair of games because of Covid-19, and their open date was coming on October 23.

That is no longer the case. District 3-5A Division II changed all of the district schedules, so now every team has a pair of open dates on the final two Friday nights of the season.

Wylie opens district at home against Plainview on October 23. The game at Wichita Falls Rider remains on October 30. The Bulldogs final home game is scheduled for be played on November 6 against Wichita Falls High. The final two games for Wylie are on the road at Canyon Randall and at Lubbock Cooper on November 13 and 20.

If someone need to make up a game, they have November 27 and December 4 available.

Wylie District 3-5A Division II Schedule

Oct. 23 – Plainview

Oct. 30 – @W.F. Rider

Nov. 6 – Wichita Falls

Nov. 13 – C. Randall

Nov. 20 – Lubbock Cooper

Nov. 27 – OPEN

Dec. 4 – OPEN