The Dixie Little League All-Stars will live to play another day as they defeated McAllister Park 9-5 Sunday evening.

A four-run 1st inning led by a 3-run homer by Keegan Anderson pushed Dixie out to an early lead.

The All-Stars continued to pile on two more runs in the 2nd inning that proved to be the difference in the ball game.

Dixie will take on Midland Northern Monday at 10 AM.