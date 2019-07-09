Do you want to be a football ref?

We all know what Friday nights in West Texas are like in the fall, but football games can’t be played without referees on the field.

The Abilene chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) is holding a meeting for anyone who is interested in refereeing on the fields in the fall.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 9th at 6pm at the Patty Hanks Nursing Building on north Hickory, just north of Hendrick Hospital.

There is a shortage of refs across the state of Texas and the United States, so your help is desparately needed!

We here at BCH Sports can attest, there truly is nowhere better to be on a fall Friday night than on the football field!