Dockery appointed McMurry’s Coordinator of Inclusion and Diversity

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Athletics added a new position to its staff on Monday, appointing Assistant Football Coach Larry Dockery as McMurry’s Coordinator of Inclusion and Diversity.

Dockery will retain his position as the War Hawks’ wide receivers coach and football operations contact, a position he has held since 2014. In his expanded role, Dockery will serve as the primary contact and conduit for diversity and inclusion-related information from the NCAA, while also working with athletics administration to help maintain an environment that values cultural diversity and gender equity.

“We are thrilled to have Larry expand his role to takeover these critical duties,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “Personally, I have leaned on him countless times while navigating through difficult topics and critical conversations related to racial injustice. He’s an impressive professional full of wisdom, and he has an ability to see things from different perspectives. With the diverse population we serve, Larry’s expertise and skills will be invaluable. We’re excited to work with him to enhance the experience of our scholar-athletes, who all love Coach Dock.”

Dockery is originally from Compton, Calif. He played junior college football at Moorpark College and later signed to play on the Division I level for Troy University under head coach Larry Blakeney.

“It is with great honor to accept the role as Coordinator of Inclusion and Diversity,” Dockery said. “I am eager to make a positive contribution to our great university. I am thankful to be given this wonderful opportunity.”

Before joining the War Hawks in 2014, Dockery played professional arena football for the now-defunct Abilene Ruff Riders (later named the Abilene Bombers), where he spent three seasons. He earned his first high school football coaching job in 2009.

Dockery and his wife, Courtney, have four children: Jayden, J’Lee, Larry Jr. and T.Y. Courtney works with the admissions office at McMurry, while his oldest son, Jayden Sloan, is a member of the War Hawks track and field program.