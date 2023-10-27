ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs clinched a playoff berth in a 33-16 win over Amarillo Palo Duro.

Quarterback, Bear Meng, started the scoring with an outside run early in the first. Wylie jumped out to a 14-0 lead until Palo Duro made a field goal.

The Bulldogs quickly countered with a slant to Braden Regala, who ran untouched into the endzone. Regala’s score put a cap on Wylie’s 21-point 1st quarter performance.

The Bulldog defense also played at a high level. An early interception combined with multiple pressures was too strong for the Palo Duro offense, and a punt return touchdown gave Wylie a comfortable 27-3 lead with seven minutes left in the second.

Wylie improved to a 3-1 district record with a 33-16 victory. They finish the regular season next week in the annual Southtown Showdown against Cooper.