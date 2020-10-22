Dorrel and Wildcats excited to return to game action

The ACU Wildcats are finally getting back on the field to play a game.

They were supposed to play last week, but Covid-19 cases cancelled their game with West Texas A&M. It’s finally game week.

The Wildcats are headed to Arlington to take on conference rival Stephen F. Austin at Globe Life Park on Saturday, and head coach Adam Dorrel said game day can’t get here soon enough.

Dorrel said, “We’re really excited. Our team is really excited. It’s the only conference team we are playing this year. It’s a neutral venue. Some of our people went over there a week ago, and they said it’s going to be an awesome venue. We are hoping with a great crowd. I’ve played at neutral sites before, and it’s kind of cool. The biggest things is to get back on the football field and play. We’ve had enough of practice, so far. They are ready to keep playing those football games.”

The Widcats and the Lumberjacks kick it off at 12:30 in Arlington.

ACU is 3-3 against SFA since moving up to Division I.