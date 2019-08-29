Dorrel brings offensive line knowledge to his squad

The ACU Wildcats are the only Big Country university in action this weekend.

The Wildcats are talking about taking the next step in the growth of the program.

That means the playoffs, and to get that done the offensive line has to perform.

Head coach Adam Dorrel was a lineman in college, so he is passionate about line play.

His players are aware of his passion, and they say it’s cool to have a head coach that cares so much.

Lineman Kade Parmelly said, “I think it’s pretty unique. You don’t always have a head coach that knows the offensive line like Dorrel does. It has its pros and its cons. When you mess up, you know you are about to get it from Dorrel. It’s fun. I love it.”

Lineman Jon Crisp said, “I like it a lot because he can speak our language. When things are happening up front, he’s very apt at talking to us in that way. I enjoy it a lot because sometimes he’ll make schemes for us that fit us well in terms of what our strengths are and what our weaknesses are.”

The Wildcats are trying to snap a five-game losing streak in season openers. They were all against FBS programs like North Texas, who they play Saturday.

Can they snap the streak? We will find out.