Dorrel happy with way Wildcats handle pressure situation

The ACU Wildcats picked up win number one in Southland Conference play with a rather dramatic victory over the McNeese State Cowboys.

The game seemed to be headed to overtime tied at 10, but the Wildcats recovered a fumble on a punt and drove 53 yards for the game winning touchdown by Tracy James.

The win was great, but head coach Adam Dorrel and Tracy James were really impressed with the way his team reacted in the final minute of the game.

Tracy James said, “We just always practice being in situations like that. When we finally felt that in a game, we were comfortable. There was nothing wrong with it. We were good.”

Adam Dorrel said, “It’s good to see the growth in our team to embrace those pressure situations and not panic. Have that mind set of you can always find a way.”

The Wildcats are back on the road this week against defending Southland Champs Incarnate Word.

ACU is 4-3 against the Cardinals since both joined the Southland.