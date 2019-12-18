Dorrel nets 17 future Wildcats during early signing period

ABILENE – Third-year Abilene Christian head football coach Adam Dorrel Wednesday announced the Wildcats’ 2019 early-period signing class, which is composed of 17 recruits, eight of whom are transfers expected to join the team in January.

This spring term’s first crop of transfers is defensive heavy as it features defensive backs Triston Anderson (Arkansas State), Ty Taylor (Trinity Valley) and Shelby Washington (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M), linemen Ian Marshall (Missouri Southern and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) and Jack Schultz (College of the Canyons), and linebackers Oliver McDowell (Southern Illinois and Hutchinson) and Chike Nwankwo (Rutgers).

Graduation and injuries have recently taken their toll on the defense, as this unit will be without the likes of All-America linebacker Jeremiah Chambers and All-Southland Conference selections Cole Burgess and Adonis Davis heading into 2020.

Overall, the Wildcats lost eight starters on defense but they’ll be receiving additional depth from defensive end Damion Hart (Steele HS) and defensive backs Elijah Moffett (Veterans Memorial HS) and Christopher Satterfield (Klein Oak HS).

The Wildcats’ lone offensive transfer is wide receiver D.K. Blaylock (Boise State), whose cousin is ACU redshirt freshman Javorian Miller.

Miller caught 19 passes for 133 yards this past season, and is one of several returning wideouts including Kobe Clark (87 for 777), Justus Lee (20 for 254) and Lionell McConnell (10 for 97).

Coming to ACU from the high school ranks to boost the offense are three linemen: Hayden Burke (Tompkins), Dylan Howerton (Katy) and Ty Smith (Glen Rose), plus running back Jermiah Dobbins (Lubbock Estacado), quarterback Stone Earle (Birdville) and wide receiver Darius Lewis (Del Valle).

ACU only lost two seniors to graduation from the offensive line (Qamar Acres and Reese Backman), and will bring back staring center Nico Russolillo in addition to the Abilene-raised duo of Jon Crisp and Kade Parmelly.

The offense also returns key standouts in quarterback Sema’J Davis, running backs Billy McCrary and Tyrese White, and tight end Branden Hohenstein.

“This is a very dynamic recruiting class the coaches and I have put together for this early-signing period,” said Dorrel. “It goes without saying, that I’m very anxious to get them all onto campus as soon as possible and get them comfortable with our styles of training, playing and coaching.

“We’re bringing in several guys who have previous DI experience, and I’m thrilled to bring them here and help develop them into all-conference and All-America. The same goes for our high school and JUCO recruits. I’m ready now to get them on the field and in the weight room to see what all they can do, and I’m wanting our guys who are here currently to be ready for some serious competition, all while providing quality leadership and instruction.”

There are two additional signing periods upcoming for football over the next few months. The midyear junior college transfer period runs from Dec. 18 to Jan. 15, while the regular period lasts from Feb 5 to April 1.

Profiles of each signee are listed below in alphabetical order.

Triston Anderson | 6-1 / 195| CB | Rockwall, Texas / Rockwall HS / Arkansas State

• Played in three games as a true freshman at Arkansas State, allowing him to redshirt the season

• Recorded five tackles with a season-high three against Texas State

• Collected two stops against Coastal Carolina

• A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll

• First-Team All-District 11-6A at cornerback as a junior and senior at Rockwall, which twice won the Bi-District Championship

• Two-year career statistics at Rockwall included 33 pass breakups and 57 tackles

• Defended 16 passes in just eight games as a senior

• Posted 40 tackles and had 17 passes defended along with four tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles as a junior

• Played running back as a sophomore and had 1,250 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns

• Intends to major in kinesiology

Coach’s Comments

“A long corner … Has the ability to play safety and corner … Will start at corner, but brings a lot of versatility to our secondary … Is a student of the game and shows the ability to play both press and off man coverage.”

DK Blaylock | 6-5 / 175 | WR | New Deal, Texas / New Deal HS / Boise State

• First Team All-State and All-District in football and basketball

• Caught 51 passes for 1,161 yards and 20 touchdowns in his senior season at New Deal HS

• Texas District 2-2A Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2018, helping New Deal post a 15-1 record

• Earned Second Team All-District honors as a corner recording 32 tackles

• Basketball letter winner, who earned Preseason Player of the Year award entering his senior season after averaging 23 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists per game

• Honor Society member

• Intends to major in kinesiology

• Cousin to Wildcat wide receiver Javorian Miller and Jacksonville Jaguar’s Dede Westbrook

Coach’s Comments

“Transfer from Boise State … Really big catch radius … Ability to stretch the field vertically … Extremely athletic … High school basketball player who was a high flyer … Think his best football is in front of him … Excited to get a big time West Texas product.”

Hayden Burke | 6-3 / 280 | OL | Katy, Texas / Tompkins HS

• Two-time team captain

• 100-plus career pancake blocks

• Honorable mention all-district

• Part of team that posted a 21-5 record the last two seasons, including a school-season best 11-2

• Intends to major in business management

Coach’s Comments

“Natural leader who plays fast and finishes blocks … Played a significant role in leading Tompkins High School to first 11-win season in school history.”

Jermiah Dobbins | 5-10 / 185 | RB | Lubbock, Texas / Estacado HS

• Mr. Texas Football Semifinalist

• First Team All-State running back and District MVP

• Key piece in Estacado’s perfect regular season and two playoff victories

• Totaled 2,682 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior season, per MaxPreps

• Ran for 255 yards in win over Caprock

• Offensive Estacado Football Player of the Year

• LubbockOnline.com Player of the Week for Nov. 21, 2019 after rushing for 271 yards and scoring five touchdowns in the Matadors’ 53-20 Class 4A, Division II bi-district win over Sweetwater

• Three-sport letter winner: football, baseball and track and field

• Regional track and field qualifier on the 4×100-meter relay

• Honor Roll student

• Intends to major in business management

Coach’s Comments

“Explosive and dynamic athlete that will help our program reach new heights … Very productive throughout his high school career while maintaining good grades and a high character.”

Stone Earle | 6-0 / 190 | QB | Keller, Texas / Birdville HS

• Advanced team to playoffs three consecutive seasons, including the 2019 regional semifinal vs. Colleyville (299 yards, TD) and 2018 5A Division I State quarterfinal vs. Denton Ryan

• Second Team All-District

• 2019 stats included 2,526 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and three rushing TD per Max Preps

• Honorable mention all-academic

• Intends to major in business

• Father, John Earle, played in the NFL for the Chiefs, Rams, Bengals and Falcons

Coach’s Comments

“Really excited about Stone … Believe he has tremendous upside … Very good athlete that throws the ball extremely well … Accurate in the intermediate pass game, but has 6-0 the ability to stretch the field … Three-year starter in high school … Has experienced a lot of football in big-time games … Excited to get him to Abilene and get to work.”

Damion Hart | 6-3 / 215 | DE | Cibolo, Texas / Steele HS

• Two-year varsity letter winner

• 2019 First Team All-District

• Career stats include six sacks, four forced fumbles, 45 tackles, three pass breakups and two strip sacks

• Selected to take part in the 2020 San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game

• Intends to major in business administration

Coach’s Comments

“Comes from a great program and is used to winning … He plays with great effort … He is a player that we feel has the chance to be a very good pass rusher in the Southland Conference.”

Dylan Michael Howerton | 6-4 / 255 | OL | Katy, Texas / Katy HS

• Part of a senior-year team that went 12-1 and won its district championship

• Allowed only one sack in 13 games

• Elite Academic All State and AP Scholar

• Intends to major in business

• Father, Rodney Howerton, played football at Sam Houston State, and brother, Hayden, plays football at SMU

Coach’s Comments

“Late bloomer who has all the physical tools and played extremely well down the stretch for one of the more prestigious programs in the state of Texas.”

Darius Lewis | 5-8 / 152 | WR | Austin, Texas / Del Valle HS

• 2019 season stats included 1,417 all-purpose yards, 1,042 receiving yards, 70 receptions and 10 touchdowns

• Collected 684 all-purpose yards as a junior in 2018

• Selected six times as his school’s Player of the Game (four offensive, two special teams)

• Had seven receptions for 202 yards and three scores, returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown and ran in a 2-point conversion vs. Austin High School

• Whataburger Player of the Year nominee for 2019-20

• Second Team All-District wide receiver and point guard for the 2018-19 season

• Sister, Dominique, was a four-year track and field letter winner at Louisiana Tech

Coach’s Comments

“Lightning in a bottle … Darius is explosive as well as quick … Starter in basketball … Has the ability to make people miss in space … Will bring great value on special teams as a kick/punt returner … Great ball skills utilizing leverage and space.”

Ian Marshall | 6-2 / 270 | DL | Springfield, Mo. / Glendale HS / Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

• Previously played at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M from 2018 to 2019

• Two-year totals with the Golden Norsemen included 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks

• 2019 Honorable Mention All-Southwest Junior College Athletic Conference

• Glendale High School totals included 140 tackles in two years with 38 tackles for loss and 16 sacks

• Part of a Glendale team that went 11-1 during his senior year and won the district and conference championships

• First Team All-State, District and Conference

Coach’s Comments

“Another dual defensive tackle … Good against the run and the pass … Great first step … Plays with great effort … Has a great work ethic … Fits our culture on and off the field.”

Oliver McDowell | 6-1 / 210 | LB | East St. Louis, Ill. / East St. Louis HS / Southern Illinois / Hutchinson

• Played in eight games for the Hutchinson CC Blue Dragons in 2019, collecting 21 tackles (four for loss), one sack and two pass breakups

• During his freshman (2018) season at Southern Illinois, played in all 11 games and recorded 15 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack on the season

• First-team All-Conference honoree by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

• Piled up 102 tackles and 13 sacks as a senior at East St. Louis HS

• Quad City All-Metro honoree as a running back at Rock Island in 2016

• Earned a spot on the Metro Football All-Star team from the Rock Island Dispatch-Argus in 2016

• Father, Oliver Sr., played football at Western Illinois

• Intends to major in accounting

• Ranked seventh in his high school class

• Made Dean’s List every semester at Southern Illinois

Coach’s Comments

“Excited about Oliver, another guy that fits the culture … Athletically can do a lot of things for us … Can play man, but also is physical enough to be in the box … Came from a very good JUCO program … Understands what it takes to win and how to win.”

Elijah Moffett | 6-2 / 185 | S | Selma, Texas / Veterans Memorial HS

• Two-year totals at Veterans Memorial High School included 101 tackles, eight interceptions, seven pass breakups and four tackles for loss

• First Team all-district as a junior and Second Team all-district as a senior

• Track and field letter winner

• A-B Honor Roll

• Intends to major in civil engineering

Coach’s Comments

“Long and rangy safety … Has shown the ability to be physical and cover … He is a sideline to hash and hash to hash player which is something we require from the safety position in our defense.”

Chike Nwankwo | 6-1 / 230 | LB | Bridgewater, N.J. / Bridgewater-Raritan HS / Rutgers

• Played in eight games for Rutgers in 2019

• Totaled five tackles in collegiate debut against Massachusetts

• Named to the Academic All-Big Ten list

• Redshirted his true freshman year of 2018

• Played for Bridgewater-Raritan High School, where he was a three-year letter winner at linebacker and tight end

• Named Second Team All-USA New Jersey Football Team on defense by USA Today in 2017

• Totaled 122 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one interception as a senior, helping team reach N.J. state championship game for the third consecutive season

• First Team All-Area

• Honor Roll student

• Intends to major in human resources at ACU

Coach’s Comments

“Excited about him and the game experience he brings from Rutgers … Athletic, physical, can play in space and in the box … Very humble, but we can also see the confidence he has in himself … He is what we are looking for in a Mike Linebacker in our system … Very high character kid.”

Christopher Satterfield | 5-11 / 178 | CB | Spring, Texas / Klein Oak HS

• Four-year letter winner in football and track and field

• Two-time All-District selection

• Credited with an interception and two blocked kicks

• Intends to major in journalism

• Father, Jermaine Satterfield, played football at Indiana State

Coach’s Comments

“Came to camp and really stood out … Has great speed and change of direction … Shows willingness to be physical and show up in the run fit … We are expecting big things from him because he has shown the ability to cover … We like the length he brings to the corner room.”

Jack Schultz | 6-2 / 260 | DT | Granada Hills, Calif. / Granada Hills Charter HS / College of the Canyons

• Second Team All-Conference at College of the Canyons, which went 19-4 record during his two seasons

• Collected 5.5 sacks, 39 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss

• Credited with 34 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and four sacks and five QB hurries during his senior season at Granada Hills Charter HS

• Intends to major in business

Coach’s Comments

“Physical and athletic defensive tackle … Able to rush the passer and is also good against the run … Fits our culture both on and off the field.”

Ty Smith | 6-5 / 290 | OL | Kopperl, Texas / Glen Rose HS

• First Team All-District

• Academic All-State

• Four-sport letter winner

• Intends to major in business

Coach’s Comments

“Multi-sport athlete with a big frame and a competitive spirit … His best football is in front of him and will develop well in our program.”

Ty Taylor | 6-0 / 175 | DB | Dickinson, Texas / Dickinson HS / Trinity Valley CC

• Two-team letter winner at Dickinson High School: football and track and field

• All-District honoree

• Played in 18 games through two seasons at Trinity Valley CC, collecting 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and nine pass breakups

• Helped lead this year’s Trinity Valley team to a 7-3 record

• Intends to major in biology

• Father, Danny, played football at Texas Southern

Coach’s Comments

“Another long corner … Fits our culture … Great student … Comes from a good program at Trinity Valley … Fits our system well with the ability to play both man and zone coverage … We can rely on him to be a leader of the backend.”

Shelby Washington | 6-1 / 187 | DB | Fort Worth, Texas / Midwest City HS / Northeastern Okla. A&M

• Two-year letter winner at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

• Career statistics with the Golden Norsemen included 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, two fumble recoveries, blocked punt

• Part of a team that won the 2017 Southwest Junior College Athletic Conference Championship (10-2)

• Three-year letter winner at Midwest City High School in Oklahoma City

• Intends to major in kinesiology

Coach’s Comments

“Someone who can play hash to hash and sideline to hash … Good in the run fit and good out in space … Season was cut short due to an injury, but we saw enough on film to say he’s a guy who can come and contribute …. From previous conversations with the young man, he’ll buy into our culture and continue to build it immediately.”