Dorsey finishes strong as War Hawks fall at Texas Lutheran

SEGUIN, Texas – Senior receiver Eriel Dorsey closed his McMurry career with 10 catches for a season-best 191 receiving yards and a touchdown in an inspired performance, but the War Hawks would come up short at Texas Lutheran on Saturday by a final of 57-14.

McMurry (0-10, 0-9 American Southwest Conference) ran into a powerful defense, as Texas Lutheran (8-2, 8-1 ASC) held the War Hawks to 296 total yards and produced three 100-yard rushers on the offensive side with hopes of keeping its playoff hopes alive.

With only 44 yards rushing, McMurry elected to throw the ball early and often, with freshman quarterback Carlos Garibay completed 20-of-37 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown. His longest came on a 69-yard touchdown strike to Dorsey early in the fourth quarter.

Dorsey’s efforts moved him into fifth all-time in career receiving yards at McMurry, as he finishes his career with 2,203 yards. Dorsey passed former McM standout Reggie Stearns (1995-98) for fifth place early in the contest.

Furthermore, Dorsey surged into a tie for third place in the McMurry record books for career receptions. With 10 today, Dorsey finishes tied with McMurry Hall of Honor member Rory Peacock (1997-2000) with 161 career catches.

Also wrapping up his McMurry career, senior wide-out Kevin Hurley Jr. finished the day with three receptions for 25 yards. Hurley wraps up his career with 4,477 all-purpose yards, which ranks him sixth all-time for McMurry.

Defensively, freshman safety Ke’Shaun Jnofinn led the way with 16 tackles, a season-best for any McMurry player this season. Sophomore Dakota Russell-David and junior Micheas Garibaldi added 10 tackles each, while junior Jalen Gomez had eight from the defensive end position.

McMurry’s first touchdown came in the first quarter after falling behind 14-0 early, as the War Hawks drove 70 yards on 11 plays. Freshman runningback Dee Robinson plunged through from one yard out for the touchdown. The Pablo Simental point-after attempt was good, cutting the TLU lead in half.

With a large sum of returning underclassmen returning, the War Hawks will now prepare for the offseason with spring training on the horizon in 2020.