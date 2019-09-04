Dotson provides AHS with impressive run attack

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off a loss to open the 2019 season, but it wasn’t because running back Phonzo Dotson didn’t pull his load.

The junior running back led the way with 152 yards and a touchdown.

Dotson saw some time in the 2018 season but was hampered by injuries.

He’s got the traits of a good running back, and he wants to help the Eagles win.

Dotson said, “I run like a mad man. I have to get here to get there. It feels good, but we’ve got two other great running backs that can play, too. I don’t feel like I’m that guy, but I’m there, and we still have our other two running backs. It’s a good responsibility because right now I am the guy.”

Mike Fullen said, “He’s hard to tackle. He’s pretty thick, and he can run. He’s got some break away speed. It doesn’t always look like it, the way he runs, but when he breaks away, he’s hard to catch.”

That game is a part of the Champions Classic this weekend.

Abilene High and Midland Lee play at 7 p.m., and you can watch it live on KTAB and Bigcountryhomepage.com.

Cooper plays Grapevine in Game 2 on Friday.

You can watch it on Saturday at 2 p.m. on KTAB and Bigcountryhomepage.com.