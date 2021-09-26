Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Abilene High’s Da’King Thomas runs and dives for the 52-yard score

The Texas high school football season has been filled with so many great moments, and Week 5 was no exception. The Week 5 Dr Pepper Play of the Week is brought to us from the Friday night showdown between the Abilene High Eagles and the Odessa Permian Panthers.

Abilene High running back Da’King Thomas received the shotgun handoff from quarterback Abel Ramirez, and took it to the house for the 52-yard touchdown. Thomas was hit by a defender at the 10-yard line, but he absorbed the contact and dove for the pylon to secure the score.

Thomas’s run helped Abilene High knock off Odessa Permian 42-21, for their third consecutive win.