Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, Early vs. Odessa Compass Academy. Opening kickoff, Longhorns get the ball, Jeremy Brown back deep to receive and finds several gaps to get through and goes 90 yards to the house. That’s Brown’s second touchdown return on the season. This was just fourteen seconds into the game. The Longhorns had a dominate offensive and defensive outing holding the Cougars, in shut out fashion, 62-0.