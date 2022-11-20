Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper play of the week, Brownwood vs. Canyon. Back to the lions, Ike Hall breaks loose through the Eagles defense, extends at the goal line. Loses the ball after he’s down and it rolls out of bounds. After some deliberation they call it a touchdown!

Hall stretches out and extends the play to the end zone to give the Lions another touchdown. Brownwood won 31-10 and have Wichita Falls up next in Regionals at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.