Dragons breathing fire to start 2020

The Bangs Dragons are 2-0 to start the 2020 season with a win over Early and Florence. With a 6-5 record in 2019 the Dragons are looking for a better finish this year and a deeper run in the playoffs. The team believes they’re on the right track to do so.

Bangs Head Coach Kyle Maxfield said, “I’m really proud of their effort and to see their labors come to fruition. They’re off to a great start, we have a lot of improvement to get to, but it’s a great start to the season.”

Bangs senior Ethan Cortez said, “You always want to, but to us, we just look forward to the next game. We have that 1-0 mindset. We’ve been planning to work since the summer, even with Corona, we’ve been planning to work and we’re here for the rewards.”

Maxfield took over Bangs as the head coach in 2018 and brought the Dragons their first winning season since 2013 last season. Maxfield has enjoyed leading the team and he knows his players have his back.

Maxfield said, “It’s great to see these kids mature and grow up and the staff we’ve been able to put together has been great for our kids and our district as a whole has great people, good with kids. These seniors, they were sophomores my first year and most of them are playing on Friday night.”

Bangs senior Ethan Sanchez said, “He changed the momentum back then. We won our first couple of games in a couple years my sophomore year and sfter that we really took off. He’s been a great leader to us, built great relationships and he’s really changed the culture and everything here.”

The Dragons take on the Winters Blizzards Friday on the road at 7:30.