Dragons happy to welcome a coach for second year for first time in a while

The Bangs Dragons started the second year of the Kyle Maxfield era on Monday morning at Dragon Stadium .

The players start the season with same head coahc as the previous year for the first time in three years.

They are happy about that face, and Maxfield says it’s a big help when you are trying to build a winner.

Kyle Maxfield said, “The second year, you always feel like you’re taking steps forward without taking too many steps backward and that’s where we are now. I really think most positions are going to be better just because of going through an offseason together.”

Wesley Mitchell said, “From our freshman year until now, we’ve had a whole new coaching staff and each year we had a new Head Coach. Having the same Head Coach for two years in a row is nice. Being able to have the connection with someone that was there last year and being able to grow on that makes it easier.”

Riley Taylor said, “We’re going to have to work on our hands, our speed, throwing, and coordination.”

The Dragons just missed out on the playoffs in 2018.

They want to take the next step this year.

It all starts in Early against the Longhorns on August 30.