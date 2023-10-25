ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – McMurry’s running back, Drew Hagler, is in his junior year as a War Hawk and continues to dominate his skills on the field.

The former Anson Tiger played quarterback while in high school and now able to incorporate both at McMurry.

Just this past weekend, Hagler had one touchdown pass, 85-yards rushing, along with a 15-yard touchdown against Howard Payne.

Hagler’s touchdown including others, help secure the War Hawks first conference play win with a final score of 45-21.

Head coach Jordan Neal said, “He’s a Swiss Army knife. He’s does a little bit of everything. He’s good on special teams, too. He’s a leader. He’s a team captain, too. He’s a guy you love to see good things happen for because he’s worked so hard.”

Drew Hagler said, “I can’t say it’s not a little nerve racking being back their at quarterback after being a running back, but it’s a formula that we created. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. I think we are going to adapt with that. Everyone does a great job on that unit. I couldn’t do anything without those linemen and receivers blocking their tails off.”

Hagler and the War Hawks remain at home this week, welcoming Austin College to Wilford Moore Stadium.