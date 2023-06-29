There is no way high school football should use instant replay!

If you watched a game stream on the web, you know you can’t use that one camera at the top of the press box, at least 250 feet from the play, to overrule or uphold a call. You just can’t!

I even have an issue with it in the state championship games. You should not use replay in one game and not use it in another.

It’s not right to review and either overturn or uphold a call in the state championship game that might have cost a team a game in the second round of the playoffs.

This is not the NFL. It’s not the Big 12. It’s kids playing sports in high school.

Let them play and move on to the next one.