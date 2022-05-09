The search for the new girls coach at Wylie High School didn’t take long, and they didn’t have to go very far.

Hermleigh head coach Duane Hopper is coming home to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

He led the Lady Cardinals to the regional tournament in all five seasons he was the head coach with back to back appearances in the state tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Hopper’s record in those five seasons was 135-51, and Hermleigh never lost more than nine games with him as coach.

Hopper played high school basketball at Wylie and played college basketball at Hardin-Simmons.

He takes over for Amy Powell, who resigned earlier this month.