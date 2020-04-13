Dustin Beal hired as assistant men’s soccer coach

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University head men’s soccer coach Mike Lambeck announced a new addition to his staff on Monday, naming Abilene’s own Dustin Beal as his assistant coach.

Beal joins the War Hawks with a strong knowledge of the American Southwest Conference, as he previously worked as a graduate assistant at Hardin-Simmons University during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Beal also coached the Abilene Soccer Club/FC Dallas West Texas squads.

“Dustin is a perfect fit for our program, and I could not be more excited to work alongside him,” said Lambeck. “He is a fantastic recruiter and a very passionate coach. His vision and coaching style will help make our scholar-athlete’s experience second to none, while helping take our programs success to new heights. I truly look forward to what he can bring to the War Hawks men’s soccer team.”

As an athlete, Beal lettered four seasons at HSU and helped the Cowboys to a pair of ASC Championships in 2013 and 2014. In his senior season, Beal was named the 2015 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Originally from Midland, Texas, Beal also earned a pair of first team all-conference honors and a pair of all-region selections. Beal was also named academic all-ASC as a sophomore, junior and senior.

“I am very excited to work with Mike (Lambeck) and the boys this fall,” Beal said. “I think Mike is working on something solid over here and to be a part of a program on the rise is what every young coach wants to be a part of. I look forward to working with and learning from him and (Coach) Charles (Nobles) along the way.”

Beal earned his bachelor’s degree in behavioral science in the Fall 2016 semester. He later went on to earn an MBA from HSU in the Spring of 2019.

Beal owns a USSF National F Coaching License. He also has over three years of experience in coaching, immediately following his collegiate career.