TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Jim Ned school board approved the hiring of Dustin Todd as the new athletic director of the district.

The school district decided to seperate the postion of athletic director and head football coach last month. As athletic director, Todd has no coaching duties in the district.

Todd has been on the Jim Ned coaching staff for several years. Most recently, Todd was the offensive coordinator and head track and field coach, and he taught social studies in the high school.

According to Jim Ned superintendent Glen Teal, head football coach Matt Fanning chose not to pursue the “pure” athletic director job because “he prefers to coach.” Fanning remains on the staff as the head football coach, strength and conditioning coach and teacher.