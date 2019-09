The Abilene High Eagles earned their first win of the season last week against Midland High. This week they hit the road again to face the Richland Rebels and look for a second straight win after the 0-3 start. The Eagles are still making new moves in the middle of the season as Eric Abbe looks to not be a dual threat quarterback, but rather a dual position player. AHS is game planning accordingly with Abbe.

Abbe said, "They're gonna move me where they think they need me. Whether it helps or not, they're gonna put me there and I'm ok with playing it."