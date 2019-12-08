Dusty Baker and Max Preston break down Big 12 Title

Matt Rhule said, “I wanna make sure I give a lot of credit to Oklahoma, I thought they made the plays they had to make down the stretch to win the game. Thought it was a great football game. I told our players while they can be dissapointed, they certainly cannot hang their heads. I thought they overcame adversity today and battled and fought and had every chance to win the game. We were one step away from winning the game, maybe in regulation. Credit to Oklahoma, they made the play that counted and found a way to get it done.”

Dusty Baker said, “For Baylor Bear Nation, it was quite the battle but at the end of the day the Baylor Bears fall in Overtime, 30-23 to the Oklahoma Sooners, their third consecutive Big 12 Championship this year and it looks like Oklahoma is primed to go to the College Football Playoff.”

Max Preston said, “Absolutely Dusty, today was a bit surprising for me. I think OU did out play the Baylor Bears. Baylor really couldn’t get anything going on offense. I think OU’s defense is playing really well, and I don’t want to trash Baylor, but I think they got lucky with a few long passes today to stay in the game and go to overtime. OU’s defense looked tough against the number seven team in the country. That was a tough game for them. I think it was a solid performance and made a case for them to get in the college football playoff today.”

Baker said, “When you look at what happened to Baylor, Charlie Brewer goes out in the second quarter. Two backup QB’s go into the game and it was a practice squad QB Jacob Zeno who comes into the game. He throws an 81-yard dart to Ebner but it was OU to finish the job.”

Preston said, “We talked about two quarterbacks, I don’t think OU was prepared to face that but OU had the attitude, they had the crowd behind them, they were ready go and Baylor was not.”

Baker said, “They have the chance at the Sugar Bowl or several other New Years Six Bowls, if not they’ll end up in the Alamo Bowl. This was quite the showing for Baylor staying alive and forcing this into overtime, quite the impressive game for Baylor.”

Preston said, “Baylor is going to play in a good bowl, they’ll get a top bowl because they did have a good season. The only team they lost to is OU. Looking to OU, they have a great chance at the playoff. If Georgia loses, I think they’re there. Honestly I think LSU is playing good football and I think OU is in.”

Baker said, “We will find out what happens on Sunday, that’s when the College Football Playoff rankings will be finalized and we will see if Oklahoma makes it. We have some big games for you tonight and the highlights from AT&T Stadium tonight as well. Reporting at AT&T Stadium for BCH Sports, on behalf of Max Preston, I’m Dusty Baker.”