Dusty Baker assesses Lance Lynn’s intersquad performance

The intersquad matchups have wrapped up here at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Rangers trying to get the kinks out of the way before their season begins.

Lance Lynn taking the hill one final time before he starts on Opening Day July 24th against the Colorado Rockies.

The Rangers will face those same Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday for exhibition matchups. When you look at what Lance Lynn did, it wasn’t exactly what he was looking for.

He went only 4 innings, allowed 8 hits, 6 runs all earned. On top of that, the one positive takeaway is that he did strike out seven so he was missing some bats.

Lance Lynn said, “I’ve been to 100 pitches, I feel good physically. All of my pitches were where I wanted them to be. Now you can go into having a gameplan and doing what you need to do to execute pitches instead of being out there working on stuff. I’m looking forward to actually locking into a gameplan and working with a catcher on what we want to do in and out, up and down, inning by inning so I’m looking forward to that part of it. To be able to start Opening Day, I’m looking forward to it, I’m ready for it. I know that it is a weird year but to be the first one out of the gate, hopefully I can start us strong and everybody can build off of that and we can make a run at this thing.”

On the flip side, you had a solid couple of innings by Wes Benjamin. Taylor Hearn came in and allowed 4 runs. Rob Refsnyder, a two-run double with the bases loaded. In the top of the 4th inning, Shin-Soo Choo would hit a sacrifice fly that would score Josh Jung.

At the end of the day, it was a Shin-Soo Choo suicide squeeze in the top of the 6th inning that allowed Josh Jung to score and made this game a tie at 6-6 and that’s how it would finish at 5 and a half innings.

So now the Rangers transition into a phase where they are no longer facing themselves. They’re facing only opponents as the grind begins of 60 games. As I mentioned, two exhibition games against Colorado before the real deal begins on July 24th here in Arlington. It’s the very first game the Rangers will play here at home that counts.