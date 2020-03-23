Dusty Baker takes Sanitizer Series opener, 17-11

The Sanitizer Series opened with an absolute classic.

BCH Sports Reporters Dusty Baker and Max Preston kicked off the series in the only way they could: By representing their hometowns.

Baker, playing with Los Angeles Chargers, and Preston, with the Dallas Cowboys, went head-to-head in fierce competition for a chance to win the ultimate prize of hand sanitizer.

Preston opened the Series with a missed field goal, only to respond by forcing a Philip Rivers fumble. He would then kick a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

In the 2nd Quarter, Baker stormed back with a Keenan Allen touchdown reception to take a 7-3 lead.

Baker extended the lead after leading a long drive capped by a Melvin Gordon touchdown run. The Chargers were up 14-3 at the half.

The second half opened in wild fashion, as both Baker and Preston were forced to go three-and-out, a Madden miracle.

With poor field position, Preston forced a Rivers interception, taking over inside the 5 yard line.

Ezekiel Elliott would take the next carry into the endzone. The following carry resulted in a good two-point conversion to make it a 14-11 game.

In the final quarter of play, it was an interception thrown by Dak Prescott into the waiting hands of Desmond King that turned the tide of the game.

In the final seconds, Baker kicked a very necessary field goal to assert his dominance and defeat Preston 17-11 in a thriller.

BCH Sports Reporters Dusty Baker and Max Preston intend on competing every Sunday in the Sanitizer Series for the forseeable future.

Next week, the two reporters will face off in NBA 2K.