Dusty stays alive in Sanitizer Series with cornhole victory

Max Preston entered Week 11 of the Sanitizer Series with a chance to clinch the mythical Golden Sanitizer Pump Bottle with a win in cornhole on Sunday.

Dusty Baker had other ideas.

Dusty swept Max in a best two-out-of-three match to pull to within one in the series.

Max still leads the series 6-5 and needs to regroup for next week’s competition.

Dusty is on flying high after the big win.

Dusty said, “Part of the Sanitizer Series goal is to try something new and show people what they can do in their backyard and try things out for the first time in quarantine season. We did that, but I had to exert my dominance, and I finally got the chance to do that I knew how to do. It was nice to show Max that, ‘Yeah I am right in this thing, baby.’ We have two more weeks of events. I do have to win both of them.”

Max said, “The win streak was great while it lasted. You can’t win them all. We do have Mario Cart next week, so I’m excited for that one. I don’t think Dusty’s as good at that as I am. I do give my hats off to Dusty. He played a good game, a good two games. I almost had him in the first, but he really had me in the second. We’ll see what happens in Mario Cart next week. Thank you to the fans for voting for Mario Cart.”

Max tries to clinch the series again next week.

They play Mario Kart on Sunday.