ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team made a statement on Friday night up in Lubbock.

The Eagles dominated Lubbock Monterey to the tune of 59-14 to get the district season off to a great start.

The defense played about as well as anyone could want. They held the Plainsmen to just 162 yards and created four turnovers.

The offense led by quarterback Dylan Slack. The senior threw for 259 yards and five touchdowns all in the second quarter. Slack continues to improve, and his coach loves seeing the improvement and work ethic he sees in his quarterback.

Mike Fullen said, “A lot of that is the work he and Brayden did this summer. They compliment each other, and with the fact that we can put Brayden on the field at several different positions now, it takes some pressure off of Dylan. It keeps his volume where it needs to be. It allows him to just do his job. That’s what he’s done. His job is to disperse the ball to the people that can make plays with it. He’s done a good job of that.”

The Eagles continue district play this week with a home game against Amarillo Tascosa.

The Rebels are the defending champs, but they are coming off a loss to Amarillo High.