The Abilene High Eagles are back in the Class 5A Division I regional semifinals for the second year in a row, and the play of quarterback Dylan Slack is one of the reasons.

Slack was at his best in the Eagles victory over Denton Ryan in the Area round.

The senior threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, he is over the 2,000 yard mark with 24 touchdown passes.

Head coach Mike Fullen says Slack is full of confidence as the team heads into this week’s game against Justin Northwest.

Fullen said, “He’s playing with confidence and credit goes to coach Hartfield and coach Gorman for what they do during the week and establishing the plans for them to be able to go into a game comfortable and knowing that it’s just reading the options and executing the ball correctly and getting it to the playmakers. There is a sense of confidence with him that he didn’t have last year, but that’s just a year of maturity.”

Slack and the Eagles play Justin Northwest for the right to advance to the regional finals.

The game is Friday night in Wichita Falls and kicks at 7 p.m.