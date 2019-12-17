Dylon Davis: BCH Sports 2019 Defensive Player of the Year

While much talk surrounding the Cooper Cougars was their stout offense, led by BCH Sports Player of the Year Noah Garcia, they boasted arguably the most dangerous player in the state on the defensive side of the ball in senior Dylon Davis.

Dylon Davis said, “It means a lot because I’ve put in a lot of work and everybody around me has helped me get here.”

Davis could do no wrong this year, but he certainly forced opposing quarterbacks to make mistake after mistake as he broke a record with 16 interceptions in a single season. The record was 8.

Davis said, “Knowing that record is going to stick there for a while, that’s just something for everybody to go try and get. That’s a pretty high bar and I think that is a good standard for everybody to go try and accomplish.”

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “Some of the things Dylon was able to do, you still look back and go wow. It’s a testament to hard work and being in the right place.”

Not only did Davis find all sorts of ways to force turnovers, he also found his way into the endzone numerous times. Out of his 16 interceptions, four of them went the other way for six. He additionally rushed for two more touchdowns.

Davis said, “We had 30 interceptions as a team so, if you weren’t throwing it to me, you were throwing it to someone else and they were just going to intercept it too so it was a collective team effort.”

Roan said, “To be able to watch him develop over the last four years has been a lot of fun, as with our seniors, it was a good senior group. I’m really proud of him, he’s very deserving of the work that he’s put in.”

The original Cooper career record for interceptions was 15. Davis closes out his career with 20 career interceptions, a perfect way to close out an incredible season.

Davis said, “Go beat my record, go put your name in the record books. It feels really good to be the person that you’re striving to be.”

Congratulations to Dylon Davis, the 2019 BCH Sports Defensive Player of the Year.