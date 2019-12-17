Dylon Davis named BCH Sports Defensive Player of the Year

Dusty Baker said, “I’m here at Cooper High School with the Defensive Player of the Year as well as Head Coach Aaron Roan. Take a look over here coach, you have a superstar in Dylon Davis. First of all, talk to me about what Dylan was able to accomplish this season.”

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “You know, Dylon was a tremendous asset to us this year on the defensive side of the ball. Not only that, just in everything that we asked him to do. He had a great season, he was able to help us get in some situations to win some games. He was a great guy to help lead this team to have the successes that he had, we are very fortunate to have him with us.”

Baker said, “Dylon, you had 16 interceptions this year, four which went back to the endzone on a pick-six. Looking back on this season, it seemed like it was unreal for you. Take me through that.”

Dylon Davis said, “The defensive line getting the pressure they had, 10, 11, 12, 13 of them came from just them getting pressure and getting them to throw it right to me and then, as soon as you catch it, your whole team is blocking and you see a hole and you just run through. Breaking it in Week 8, I just can’t believe that happened. Then they just kept coming, and if they were going to throw it to me I was going to catch it. This season was definitely one to remember, the brotherhood and the bonding that we had was different. We were so tight, we were such a tight-knit group, we knew that we had the talent and the ability to go as far as we did.”

Baker said, “Dylon, it was a record-breaking season, you were a huge reason why this Cooper team was able to make it as far as it did. Congratulations, you are our Defensive Player of the Year and a superstar in the making. Dylon Davis, the Defensive Player of the Year here at Cooper High School.”