Eagles achieve balance on offense

Head coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles came off their open date and dominated the Frenship Tigers, 48-28, to improve to 2-1 in District 2-6A play.

Balance on offense is a goal for most teams. Abilene High came real close to achieving it.

The Eagles ran for 294 yards and threw for 259 yards on Friday night.

Everything was working in the game, and when that’s happening, you are very hard to stop.

Fullen said, “Looks like we are pretty good at both things. That’s the ultimate you want to achieve is balance in the run and pass game. It comes down to the coaches coming up with a good game plan, and the players executing it. I thought our offense played great the whole game. In the second half, we played as a team outstanding. We knew we were going to get their best shot. As far as balance offensively, when you can when you can keep defense off page and feel like you are pretty good at both things going into the game and in the game, it makes for a pretty good football game.”

Abilene High is back at home this week for their Homecoming game against Odessa High.

That means the throwback jerseys reappear.