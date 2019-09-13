Eagles and Cougars are excited for 59th Crosstown Showdown

The Crosstown showdown is upon us, only one more sleep away from seeing the Cooper Cougars and Abilene High Eagles square off in the 58th meeting of the two squads.

Between the two teams, Cooper has won 33 times while AHS has 24 wins and one unfortunate tie in 1965.

Both teams include returners who have experienced the matchup and know the magnitude of a win in this one.

Noah Garcia said, “We’re ready, it’s gonna be a good game I believe, we’re prepared and ready, we’ve been studying our gameplan and ready to get to work.”

Colton Wilson said, “For the team sake a victory would be momentum changing and help us throughout the season because this is gonna be a big game.”

Gage McVey said, “The cross-town rivalry game, this is my third time doing it, it’s always loud, it’s always big, it’s always fun.”

Phonzo Dotson said, “We want to win. It can spark a lot of things. We’re down 0-2 right now. Getting a W in this big game will help us change the momentum of our season.”

Aidan Thompson said, “It’s a crazy atmosphere for sure and there’s intense fans. The bands are loud. We’re just gonna go out there and play Cooper football, though and focus on us and go out there and have fun.”

Wilson said, “On my part, it’s special to be able to play with all my buddies for the last time cross-town and here. Just one last time of competing together.”

Kickoff is at 7:30 tomorrow here at Shotwell Stadium. The Cougars look to take a commanding 3-0 start while the Eagles will search for their first victory this season.