ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles continue the Class 5A Division I playoffs in Crowley.

The Eagles starters on defense pitched a shutout in round one against El Paso Hanks.

Bryce Neves was key to that victory, he had a strip fumble and recovered the ball. He picked off a pass on the next Hanks possession and Neves then recovered a muffed kickoff by the Knights.

“It was really fun because just me and the guys competing to get the next turnover and I end up getting three in a row,” said Bryce Neves. “My friend Diego he holds the belt and like I got it and they scored so, I had to take it off and give it back to him. I always say it’s my belt so I came off the sideline and was like hand me my belt back,” Neves added.

It was an incredible 45 second stretch that put the game out of reach.

Mike Fullen said, “It was exciting to see him and I didn’t even realize it was like in 60 seconds until after the game. You know he’s done everything that he’s been coach to do with striping the ball and then recovering the ball, and turns around. And those turn into points, it was a huge 14 point swing off of two plays that he was involved in.”

Neves and the Eagles are head to their area round playoff game against the 9-2 Denton Ryan team. That game gets started at seven tomorrow night.