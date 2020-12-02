Eagles are going to prepare as if they have an opponent during open week

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars put the final touches on the 2020 regular with impressive victories.

Abilene High topped Midland High on Friday afternoon to finish with a 4-2 record in district play.

For the first time since 2016, the Eagles are back in the playoffs.

The postseason doesn’t start until next week, so head coach Mike Fullen and his team have another open date.

Fullen said, “We’re going to prepare like we are preparing for an opponent. We will try to get as much information as we can from out there no matter who we are playing. Let’s approach it like we are playing a game on Friday. It’ll give the opportunity to get in the weight room this week which will be good for us and work on some fundamentals, which we did in our work week that we had earlier in the year. We’re kind of old hat at this open stuff.”

The Eagles opponent is still up in the air while District 1-6A sorts things out.

The Eagles do know they will be on the road to open things up, no matter who they play.