Eagles are happy to get back into District 2-6A play

The Abilene High Eagles are getting ready to take on the Frenship Tigers this week after their open week.

The open date was well timed because the players say they needed to heal up and get prepped for the final four games of the regular season.

Now, it’s game time, and the Eagles can’t wait to hit the field, again.

Anthony Daniel says, “As a team we focused on Frenship and we had time to rest, recover our bodies, and prepare for this game Friday. Coaches came up with a great gameplan, and we’re ready to execute.”

Da’King Thomas says, “We came off playing Midland Lee, and they’re supposed to be the district favorite and we feel like we played very well against them. We have a bright future for the rest of the season, and this bye week just helped us helped us get our minds right, get better, get ready for everything. It gave us the rest we needed and we’re goigng to take this stretch and go and do our best very game, and win every game.”

Abilene High and Frenship meet tomorrow up in the Lubbock area.

The Tigers are 0-3, Abilene High is 1-1.