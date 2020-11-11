Eagles are in good position down the stretch

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his team continue play in the Little Southwest Conference this week after taking last week off.

The Eagles first three games in district were against the teams most think are the best in the district.

The next three are against the rest of the schools fighting for the other playoff berth.

The Eagles came out of the gauntlet of Central, Permian, and Lee with one win, and Coach Fullen likes where his team is heading into the final three games.

Fullen said, “When you look at overall, state-wide, 5A and 6A, everybody is starting to hit their stride now with not having spring ball, and then having to start later. If you had an experienced team, you were a little more ahead. When you had an inexperienced team going in being able to get to this point and hit your stride now which I feel like we are about to, and we have in spurts. I think coming out of this work week that we just had this past week we are in a good spot with our team right now.”

The Eagles are back at home this week to continue District 2-6A play.

They face the Frenship Tigers on Friday night at 7 p.m.