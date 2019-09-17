Eagles can build on 2nd half against Cooper

The Abilene High Eagles are now 0-3 after Friday night’s loss to Cooper in the Crosstown Showdown.

Head coach Mike Fullen is still looking for his first win as a head coach, but he liked what he saw at Shotwell Stadium.

After a slow start, the Eagles scored 14 straight points to cut into Cooper’s lead.

The comeback came up short, but there’s plenty of good that Abilene High can build on.

Fullen said, “Going forward, we have to have all phases clicking. I thought we did that up until the fourth down play. In a game like that, you want to get the momentum, and you want to keep it. Cooper’s a really good football team. We played three really good football teams, and if you’re not on your game in all aspects, it’ll cost you. I’m really proud of our guys. That second half is going to make us a better football team, and we’ll use that going into this next game.”

The Eagles are back on the road this week.

The are traveling to Midland to take on the Bulldogs in their final non-district game of the year.