The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars met for the third time this season Friday night at Cougar Field.

Both teams played for the season series win in the Crosstown Showdown.

Eagles beat Cooper with a final score of 13-5.

Abilene High trailed behind the Cougars by two in the third inning, but had a huge fourth inning in which the Eagles scored eight runs off nine hits.

Cooper falls to 4-10 in district play while Abilene High advances to 9-5.