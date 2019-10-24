Eagles confident in run game headed into Weatherford

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off a roller coaster victory over Haltom full of rain delays and a midnight finish.

It was a momentum boosting win nonetheless as AHS heads East to face Weatherford this week.

The Eagles are confident in their run game which has been able to get them on the board successfully this year.

Mike Fullen said, “Phonzo had another good game, but Mayes had a good game. Esai Jaques had another good game. Everybody that touched the ball is seemed like. When you can get that going, and everybody’s spreading the wealth a little bit, it’s a good night for the Eagles.”

Abilene High’s game with Weatherford is Friday night in Weatherford.

The Eagles and the Kangaroos kick off at 7:30 p.m.