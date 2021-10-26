Eagles “D” took the ball away from five times in victory

Abilene High’s Black Shirts were dominant most of the night against the Bronchos on Friday night.

They set the tone for the game by forcing turnovers in three straight Odessa possessions.

Jason Henley returned a fumble for a score, and another fumble led to a touchdown.

In all, Abilene High forced five turnovers.

Fullen said, “Our defense adjusted. They got a turnover for a score and got another turnover that set up a score, and really kick started everything for us. I couldn’t be more proud of our coaches and the adjustments they made on the sidelines, on the fly. We knew going in that there was a possibility that their quarterback wouldn’t play. They did some stuff scheme wise that we had not worked on, and to be able to adjust in game on the sidelines on the live bench says a lot for our coaches, and then the kids being able to apply it. We maintained our balance and took off.”

Abilene High is back on the road this week to take on the Midland High Bulldogs.

The Eagles enter the game 3-1 in district. The Bulldogs are 1-3.

They play at Grande Communications Stadium on Friday night.