Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s team struggled to move the ball on the offensive side of the ball against Odessa Permian, and they ended up losing 17-3.

The offense was held to just 49 yards and three first downs.

The Eagle defense played a good game, but were on the field all night. That was a good sign.

Permian struggled moving the ball most of the night, and coach Fullen liked what he saw from those guys.

Fullen said, “I was really proud of those guys, and the plan coach Williamson and his guys put together. We typically play that style of offense well, and we knew going in that defense was what we were going to lean on while our offense gets up to speed. I was extremely proud of the effort. I was proud of our whole team’s effort. What have we got to work with from here on out? They showed that. We don’t need to focus on where we want to go. We need to focus on how do we want to get there.”

The Crosstown Showdown is this week for the Eagles.

Abilene High is trying to snap a three-game losing streak to Cooper.

They play on Friday night at 7 p.m.