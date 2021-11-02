Eagles excited to be headed back to the playoffs

The Abilene High Eagles are celebrating a berth in the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team is back in the postseason after their victory over the Midland High Bulldogs.

Every team enters the season with that as a goal.

The Eagles are one of the teams that got it done, and coach Fullen is proud of his team.

Fullen said, “It’s great. It’s one of the goals you start the season with is to be in the playoffs. Our guys have done a good job week to week of going 1-0. I told them, ‘You’ve earned it. You should be proud that you’re back in the playoffs, again, for the second year in a row.’ They’re staying the course. They understand what they’ve accomplished, but there’s much more to accomplish. That’s just a mindset that we’ve had to go 1-0. It just says a lot for us and our kids and for our program to be back in the playoffs, just make a run.”

Abilene High gets right back to work this week.

They play San Angelo Central on Thursday night at Shotwell Stadium.

This is the 97th meeting between the Bobcats and the Eagles.

Central is leading the series with 47 wins.