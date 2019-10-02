Eagles’ fight to the end in district opening loss

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles’ started slow against Richland and found themselves down 28-7 in the second quarter.

The Eagles rallied with 34 straight points, but ultimately fell, 35-34.

After such a slow start, it would’ve been easy for the Eagles to mail it in the rest of the way, but they didn’t.

Coach Fullen is proud of his team for that fact.

Fullen said, “Our guys are not ever going to fold tent and go home. I mean, we just got ourselves in a bind. Gave up some big plays early defensively, quick strike plays. I was extremely impressed with how we came back in the second half. We hold them to 2 total yards, until that last drive, for them to fight back and get a little momentum right be the half. We went in at the half and made a few minor adjustments. It was nothing big, just kind of settled down and started playing our game and told them, ‘We aren’t going to try to get all back in chunks. We are going to play consistently.’ When we play consistent football on both sides of the football, we are a pretty good football team.”

The Eagles are back at home this week after two weeks on the road.

They host L.D. Bell at Shotwell Stadium.

Abilene High is winless at home this year.